CHIEF MKHUMBA INSTALLATION IN PHALOMBE: Chimwendo advises chiefs not to meddle in partisan politics, as DPP MP mpanga lauds Chakwera

Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has advised traditional leaders to desist from championing party politics instead of helping government to implement its development projects in their respect jurisdictions.

Chimwendo was speaking in Phalombe district during the installation of Traditional Authority Mkhumba whose real name is Kitty Kaduya.

Addressing the gathering that came to witness the installation ceremony, Chimwendo said partisan politics done of traditional authorities has dire consequences as it derails developments for the poor Malawians.

“Traditional leaders that meddle in partisan politics are faced with “landslide challenges” in their administration of the people who belong to different political parties.

“Local leaders have an obligation to defend the sanctity of their chieftaincy institution and cultural heritage by remaining neutral in their dealings with politicians while promoting the welfare of their subjects by leading them into productive projects that president Dr Lazarus Chakwera is championing like Mtukura Pakhomo and other social projects, said Chimwendo Banda who is National Youth Director of ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

He further said royal institution is key partner in driving the country’s transformation into fully fledged middle economy country.

“President Chakwera expects traditional leaders to sustain the peace and stability and coexistence of our people and traditional leadership institution is bedrock to achieve that,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

In her remarks, Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) Member of Parliament for Phalombe South Mary Mpanga hailed president Chakwera for installing Chief Mkhumba.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to president Chakwera for “remembering” the people of Phalombe. We are very grateful to him and his minister of local government, unity and culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda for the job well done in giving us the chief who shall champion socioeconomic transformation for her people.

Chief Mkhumba was the first Llomwe Paramount Chief who died in 2015 and due to family wrangles government has been failing to install the rightful replacement.

During the function, various traditional leaders attended including Senior Chief Chikumbu of Mulanje, government officials, political leaders among others.