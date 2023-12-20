Up Close and Personal with Gabadinho Mhango

Jambo WWE and SuperSports Social Corner on Blitz Africa on the 21st of December will have DStv Premiership and Malawian football star Hellings Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango as a star guest.

In this edition of Jambo WWE, presenters Ronessi and Lwazi will be getting up close and personal with Mhango, grilling him on his career, personal life and the influences that have turned him into a football icon.

Mhango, who hails from Chiweta in Malawi, took his first football steps with Brave Warriors before turning professional with FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in the early 2010s.

He then arrived in South Africa for the first time in 2013, signing for Bloemfontein Celtic and quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting young attackers in the DStv Premiership.

With a blend of speed, skill and aggression, Mhango became hot property in the Premier Soccer League and has gone on to feature for Golden Arrows, Bidvest Wits, Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu and his current club Moroka Swallows.

In his decade in South African football, Mhango has racked up 234 appearances and 65 goals (across all competitions) and was a co-winner (alongside Peter Shalulile) of the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot Award in 2019-20, scoring 16 league goals for Pirates.

Mhango has also enjoyed a stellar international career with Malawi. Since his debut in a friendly against Zambia in 2012, he has racked up 68 caps and scored 17 goals for the Flames. His international career hit a peak in early 2022 when he played for Malawi at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Catch ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango on Jambo WWE on the WWE Channel (128) on Thursday at 18:00 and if you missed the live show worry less, catch it on WWE and on Variety 4s on Blitz Africa for the Social Corner interview with Mhango.