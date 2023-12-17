Local company commits to protect Michiru forest

By Tikondane Vega

Blantyre, December 17: HS Wine house Beverages and Hospitality, who are makers of the Cape Stars alcoholic spirits has said the company together with other stakeholders would intensify community awareness targeting people surrounding Michiru Forest in Blantyre as one way of ensuring that trees are protected in the hilly area.

This has been disclosed by Board Director of the Company, Rachel Mijiga on Saturday when the company together with other stakeholders conducted Saving Michiru Initiative at the forest with an aim to raise awareness on the devastation taking place in the reserve.

She said it was pathetic that people continues to cut down trees in the hill despite several interventions being done by both government and other partners to restore the lost glory of Michiru Forest.

“What is important now is for us to conduct massive awareness targeting communities surrounding this place. We will involve communities so that they know responsibility to protect the forest lies in their hands.

“We decided to come here so that can see ourselves the state of the damage. The situation is very bad and deserve serious awareness among communities,” Mijiga said.

Director of Panthunzi Eco Solution, Christ Walker said the increasingly deforestation in Michiru Forest was a symbol that there are governance problems when it comes forest protection.

He said people who are destroying the forest are desperate part of community with nothing to do hence empowerment is also needed on their part.

“It is sad that we have witnessed huge destructive at Michiru. All parties should come together and see how best the problem can be addressed, otherwise I believe those who are behind cutting down trees take this as their only option to survive,” Walker said.

Founder of Dzuka Chilomoni, Maliko Chikaonga said he would continue to work with surrounding communities including schools to sensitize them on the important of Michiru Forest.

He promised to work with all enforcement agencies until the forest in restored saying more security personnel is needed to guard the place.