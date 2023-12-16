Bizarre! Salima Sugar Cheerish Betigri was given bail before arrest…will police arrest the rest?

BY DR CHARLES MWANDAMA

The choice is yours to describe what has happened in the Salima Sugar Company forensic audit report enforcement of the recovery of MK51 billion kwacha public funds.

Perhaps the new low for our justice administration in Malawi but also a slap in the face of the Attorney General Thambo Chakaka-Nyirenda who made the unsuspecting taxpayers and voters to believe that his office will help to recover public funds mostly loans obtained through loan authorization bills and guarantees in an attempt to build a company in the name of SSCL to provide the much needed competition to Illovo dominance in the sugar value chain.

For starters, Malawians have 40 percent stakes in Salima Sugar on paper through the Greenbelt Authority(GBA) but in reality and if the recent exorbitant audit report is anything to go by then, they own about 87 percent shares in the company. The shareholding is the story for another day!

Malawians are waking up on Saturday morning with a shock of their lives to see the Weekend Nation Newspaper with a screaming headline of the arrest that never happened in the first place. Secondly, the article seeks to create an impression of a serious country at work.

But alas the king-pin of the looting and plunder of the the fraud that was Salima Sugar Cheerish Betigri standing accused of siphoning a cool M21 billion was given a bail before arrest by the magistrate court.

As you are reading this there are cases in courts that have lasted for ever. Now as Malawians will be scrubbing to buy the Nation they will be asking themselves will the police proceed to arrest the rest since the kingpin is on the loose?

Haven’t we read and heard or arrests of suspects immediately after being granted bail on similar cases?