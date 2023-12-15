NEVER ENDING WOES: Nankhumwa, Chazama drag DPP, Mutharika to court

Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa and National Director of Women Cecilia Chazama have applied for interlocutory injunction asking the court to nullify the National Governing Council ( NGC) meeting that was held in Mangochi on 13 December until the court determines the case.

The two have also asked the court to stop the party from removing them from their positions until the court determines the case

They have further asked the court to stop new Secretary General Clement Mwale from exercising his duties until the court determines the case.

In their affidavit, the two have blasted party’s leader of raping the constitution deliberately in order to fulfill his political ambitions

The Court has reserved its ruling and called for inter-parte hearing where all concerned members have been requested to attend.