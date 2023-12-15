spot_img
spot_img
3.7 C
New York
Friday, December 15, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeBusiness
BusinessLatest

Mwamuna waka ‘toothpick’ mukutani naye mu nyengo ya chisangalalo?

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

….Mugulire Chipika ku Warm Heart Herbs

Warm Heart Herbs, Malawi’s number one trusted source of herbs’,  says is ready to storm both local and international market with herbal products this holiday season.

The products include; Manyozx, Chipika, Mthubulo, Chiswa B, Mauka Cure, Manhood Enlarger, Tseketseke, Nthubulo and Gondolosi.

The products among others, according to Warm Heart Herbs Director Joseph Kunjilima, are helpful during love making as it boosts sexual desire (Libido).

“Time has come for Malawians and all Africans to start embracing local herbs,” said Kunjirima, adding local herbs from Warm Heart Herbs have the potential to cure sicknesses.

To pre-order herbs directly from Warm Heart Herbs call or WhatsApp Joseph Kunjirima on +265881721040.

Warm Heart Herbs, which is one of the fastest growing and leading herbal companies in the country, started operating in 2013.

Previous article
Court grants activist Kalindo bail
Next article
EPM for more CSR Projects in Mulanje and Thyolo
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc

MORE STORIES

DPP CONVENTION: Norman Chisale for DPP’s National Youth Director post

Malawi Voice - 0