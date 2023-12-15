GET TO KNOW PETER MUKHITO: The next DPP Secretary General with a Vision

The former Inspector General of Police and former Director General of State Residence Peter Mukhito has declared his interest to wrestle it out at the DPP Convention for the position of Secretary General. The convention is slated for December 26 and 27.

Mukhito who is also a commercial farmer and businessman is a prominent Malawian whose story of humble beginnings to greatness, resonates well with most Malawians.

Mukhito rose from an ordinary police officer, through hard work and dedication to Presidential Guard Commander for one of the most tough and disciplined Presidents, the third Republican President Bingu Wa Mutharika, who saw in him great potential of sound leadership and management style and promoted him to become the head of the Malawi Police Services, at the time when crime was high.

Peter Mukhito, the youngman from Chiradzulu and Blantyre rose to serve, not only one but two Presidents who are high achievers at the closest range.

He is a well known, soft spoken disciplinarian, a father and family man at heart but very ambitious with high standards in delivering his work. He is the right fit for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rebuilding process, as its Secretary General.

For more about Peter Mukhito and his visions for the party, please follow us below;