DPP CONVENTION: Norman Chisale for DPP’s National Youth Director post

Norman Paulos Chisale, a private bodyguard for former president Peter Mutharika, has disclosed that he will contest as Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) National Youth Director at party’s convention.

The former governing party, DPP will hold an elective conference on December 26 and 27 this year in Mangochi, with all party positions up for grabs including that of the president and national youth director which Chisale is vying for.

The workaholic and courageous Chisale, who recently was approached by communities from Ntcheu Central East Constituency to contest as Member of Parliament for the area, is loved by a majority of youth from DPP and Malawi at large due to his ‘love and passion’ for the youth in the country. Apart from that, he is also loved for his golden hearted towards charitable activities.

It is no longer a secret that, if elected as National Youth Director for the governing in waiting party DPP, the welfare and wellbeing for the youth in the party will change as he has the youth at heart.

Chisale began his career in military intelligence, before getting a job in 2009 as a valet to the then-president, Bingu wa Mutharika.

When the president died in office, Chisale transferred his loyalties to brother, Professor Peter Mutharika.

Two years later, Peter Mutharika came to power anyway, in a disputed election. As a reward for his loyalty, Chisale a former Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier became head of the president’s personal security detail.