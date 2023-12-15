spot_img
Friday, December 15, 2023
Court grants activist Kalindo bail

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate Court has released on bail Bon “Winiko’ Kalindo who was arrested on charges of proposing violence.

The self-acclaimed human rights activist cum comedian Kalindo has spent five days on remand at Mangochi Prison.

He has been granted bail on condition that he pays a cash bond of K300, 000 produce two sureties with a bond of K7 million non-cash and report to Mangochi police every fortnight.

He was arrested in connection to the violence that occurred on 30 November when he led anti-government protests in Mangochi.

