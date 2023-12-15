Court grants activist Kalindo bail

Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate Court has released on bail Bon “Winiko’ Kalindo who was arrested on charges of proposing violence.

The self-acclaimed human rights activist cum comedian Kalindo has spent five days on remand at Mangochi Prison.

He has been granted bail on condition that he pays a cash bond of K300, 000 produce two sureties with a bond of K7 million non-cash and report to Mangochi police every fortnight.

He was arrested in connection to the violence that occurred on 30 November when he led anti-government protests in Mangochi.