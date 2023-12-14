Minister Chimwendo Banda elevates 2 Kasungu Chiefs, says traditional leaders are critical agents of social cohesion and national building

Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda says the traditional leadership institution still remains the bedrock of socioeconomic development and national building because the royal institution acts as the bridge between government and the citizenry.

Chimwendo Banda was speaking on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 during the elevation of Traditional Authorities Simlemba to the position of Senior Chief Simlemba and Chilowamatambe to Senior Chief Chilowamatambe in Kasungu district.

In his remarks, the minister said government of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera appreciates the partnership that exists between the government and traditional leaders for the sustenance of peace, unity, social cohesion as the institution remains sacrosanct of economic development and democracy

“President Chakwera is calling upon all traditional leaders across the country to help in actively defending democracy, promoting social cohesion and being the agents of inclusive development as this will help to transform the country with speed.

“Am therefore, urging all chiefs to work closely with government as you are the best social partners to building a nation that is capable to deliver on the needs of communities like clean water,sanitation, clinics and tarred roads especially to those who live in our remote and rural villages,” said Chimwendo who is also Malawi Congress Party ( MCP) National Director of Youth.

He further assured the traditional leaders that president Chakwera is committed to promote chiefs who are “partners in development” with government and not who bring divisions in their communities by grabbing land for the orphans, elderly and women.

He further said: “Our laws recognise that without the institution of traditional leadership, our community is incomplete [and] without your active participation our nation will not overcome the scourges of poverty unemployment and inequality”

Chimwendo also warned chiefs of abusing their throne by associating themselves with corruption and theft because the law will catch them and nobody will defend them.

Several party and government officials attended the ceremony.