TUM Launches Go Public! Fund Education Campaign

By Lovemore Khomo

Mdooko poses for a photo with TUM officials and teachers

Deputy Minister of Education Nancy Chaola Mdooko has said education is the best strategy to adopt for acceleration of developments at all levels in the country.

Chaola Mdooko was speaking during an inaugural of Teachers Union of Malawi-TUM Go Public! Fund Education campaign on Tuesday at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

Go Public! Fund Education has been designed to make an urgent call for governments to invest in public education, a fundamental human right and public good, and to invest more in teachers, the single most important factor in achieving quality education.

Chaola Mdooko described teachers as the cornerstone of quality education, and underscored the crucial role that funding the education sector plays in empowering teachers.

“We must empower our educators with necessary resources, support, and recognition they rightfully deserve,” She said.

However, Deputy Minister of Education admitted that access to quality education remains a pressing concern, and it is incumbent upon governments worldwide to step up and prioritize investment in education.

Meanwhile TUM President Willie Malimba highlighted the significance of the campaign and described it as a pivotal moment in securing the future of Education in Malawi and globally.

“Every child deserves to be in a right education environment under well-trained teachers, and this training is here to ensure the same,” added Malimba.

The noteworthy occasion also featured the dissemination of research findings on the rapid assessment of privatization and commercialization in Malawi.