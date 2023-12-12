Malawi joins world in mourning South African singer Zahara

Thousands of Malawians on social media platforms such as facebook, twitter and whatsapp have joined South Africans and the rest of the world in mourning renowned South African singer Zahara.

According to a BBC report, the award winning artist Zahara real name Bulelwa Mkutukana died on Monday night at the age of 35.

The cause of the singer’s death has not been revealed but she was reportedly admitted to hospital last month due to liver complications.

Her family has not released a statement but in a statement on 27 November, they said: “Zahara has been admitted to the hospital for a week following complaints about physical pains. The doctors are working diligently and we await further updates from them.”

“In the meantime, we are asking for privacy on this matter; and your continued prayers for the speedy recovery of our beloved Zahara.”

Zahara was Loliweborn in the Phumlani informal settlement, outside East London. At the age of six, she started singing in her school and church choirs.

Zahara released her debut in 2011, which went double platinum in less than two weeks. She released five albums altogether. She has also won multiple awards, including 17 SAMAs and three Metro FM awards.

In 2020, she was included on the BBC’s 100 Women list, which featured other notable names, such as actors Michelle Yeoh and Jane Fonda, and former Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin.