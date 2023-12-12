All 5 DPP Presidential Candidates are creme de la creme

Bright Msaka anakhalapo Secretary to the President, kutuluka popanda mbiri za nocma, anagwira ku unduna wa za magetsi, marep ndi zambiri anabweretsa osalira pa TV, ali ndi experience ya m’boma, vice president wa DPP Ku east uku, Presidential aspirant.

Dr. Kabambe anagwira ntchito yotamandika ku reserve bank, kutsitsa inflation kuchoka pa 48% kufika pa 7%, interest rates kuchoka pa 36% kufika pa 12%, dhola 6 months cover, no devaluation, no auction, dziko mchimake, Presidential aspirant.

Hon Mwanamveka wakhalapo nduna ya zachuma, osatitu za Dayasapola, yekhayo Goodall anaona ngati finance minister, wagwira ma udindo akuluakulu mma bankimu, wakhala mmaunduna ambiri, alibe mbiri zoipa, Presidential aspirant

Hon Nankhumwa ndi wandale za pa ground, wagwira ma unduna osiyanasiyana kuyambira nthawi ya Bingu mpaka APM, former vice president wa DPP Ku South, wakhalapo government chief whip ku parliament, pano ndi leader of opposition, dolo pa ndale, presidential aspirant.

Professor Muthalika JSD anatenga dziko lino likuyaka moto, 3 years opanda donor funding, koma zinthu kumayenda, chimanga chotchipa, feteleza otchipa, mafuta otchipa, zitukuko kumayenda, achinyamata ndi azimayi kumakwanitsa kuthamangitsa ma business, presidential aspirant.

Kusankha nkovuta. Aliyense ali nkuthekera, they are complementing, mdalitsotu uyu, chofunika nkugwira ntchito limodzi after convention. Team iyi ndi self contained, amzathu akusowa anthu mpaka kukatenga wamabungwe ngati winiko. Werengani madalitso anu, muona kukonderedwa