TNM dangles K50 Million for Christmas

TNM Chief Executive Officer Michel Hebert

Pioneer mobile network company of TNM Plc has kicked off the festive season for its customers with a festive season and Christmas promotion, dangling K50 million.

Through the promotion that will end in February, TNM will reward customers with fabulous cash and non-cash prizes.

Launching the promotion this afternoon the telco’s head office, Chief Executive Officer, Michel Hebert, said the Christmas Promotion is TNM’s way of showing appreciation to its customers loyalty on the network and enhancing their 2023 festivity celebrations.

“This Christmas Promotion is a means through which we are giving back to our customers, appreciating them for standing by us through thick and thin.

“We hope that this promotion will also provide our customers an opportunity to enjoy this festive season with their loved ones through cash prizes that they will win in this promotion,” said Hebert.

Hebert also says that the company is committed to uplifting the lives of its customers and maximizing customers’ satisfaction and that the Christmas Promotion is also the company’s way of rewarding Malawians for showing resilience through hardships faced in 2023.

“As a network that has its customers’ welfare at heart, we empathize with the struggles Malawians went through in the year 2023 such as Cyclone Freddy, Cholera.

“We therefore hope that the cash prizes to be won will give new beginnings to our customers as they enter the new year ahead”, stated Herbet.

The Christmas promotion will see customers gaining an entry with each K500 recharge and winning cash prizes on weekly and monthly basis.

One lucky winner shall walk away with the grand prize of K10 million.

TNM which covers up to 88% of Malawi landscape also provides the 4G and 5G network services.