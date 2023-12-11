I am not leaving DPP- Nankhumwa

NANKHUMWA:I am still the vice president for the south

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential aspirant Kondwani Nankhumwa says has no immediate plans to leave the former governing party.

Nankhumwa, who is also leader of opposition in parliament, made the remarks during a press briefing held at Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre.

He was reacting to a question from a journalist on whether he has plans to quit DPP and form his political party as one way of running away from chaos in DPP.

“I will not leave DPP, ine ndi wa DPP kuyambira kale ndipo sindinasinthepo chipani,” said Nankhumwa, a DPP member of parliament for Mulanje central constituency.

Commenting on his removal as party’s vice president for the southern region, Nankhumwa said: “I am still the vice president for the south.”

The former governing DPP is currently sailing through political misunderstandings on National Governing Council meetings and political conference with Nankhumwa camp.

Team led by party’s embattled General Secretary, Grezelder Jeffrey agreed at its national governing council-NGC meeting that national political conference should be held on 15 to 16 December this year.

On the other hand team led by its president, Peter Mutharika claims dates for the conference will be decided at a proper NGC meeting later this month.

Court sanctioned the party to hold the conference within 90 days and the duration will expire this month.