MWAI SIMBOTA HITS HEADLINES AGAIN: Nominated for best Female Radio Personality Award

Multi-award winning actress and radio personality Mwai Simbota has hailed Malawians for nominating her for the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation-MBC’s Entertainers of the Year Awards gala slated for 30 December this year.

The multi-skilled queen Simbota, with vast experience in radio presentation, script writing and voice over acting, has been nominated in the category of best female radio personality of the year.

In an exclusive interview with the publication on Sunday, Simbota with angelic voice said the nomination itself it’s a ‘push on the back’ as it has inspired her to do more.

“It’s definitely an amazing feeling to be recognized by the audience in the job I love doing, it makes me eager to deliver even more.

“Voting for me will just add an extra kick of energy for me to continue doing what I do,” said MBC radio personality Simbota.

Other nominees in best female radio personality category are Chikondi Phinda and Thokozile Zalira.

Mwai on duty

To vote dial Airtel and TNM subscribers had to dial *364# and follow instructions. The voting process will end on December 30, 2023.

In 2022, Simbota was named as Best Actress in Film Association of Malawi (FAMA) awards and in 2023 SOTAMBE Best Actress in Feature Film Southern Africa winner.

The state broadcaster, MBC started the Entertainers of the Year Awards in 1970, before taking a break in 2005.

The seven categories up for contention in this year’s awards include Music, Film, Drama, Media, Social Media, Poetry, and Sports.

Additionally, organizers have introduced the much-anticipated “Entertainer of Entertainers” special category, set to recognize the pinnacle of entertainment excellence.

This revival of the Entertainers of the Year Awards serves as a platform to honor the remarkable achievements and contributions of individuals such as Mwai Simbota who have made a significant impact in their respective entertainment domains.