BREAKING NEWS: DPP’s Cecelia Chazama replaces Peter Mutharika

Democratic Progressive Party-DPP national director of women Cecilia Chazama has been chosen as chairperson for the National Governing Council (NGC) meeting underway at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.

The former cabinet Minister Chazama has replaced party’s leader and former Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika who has failed to show up at the gathering despite receiving the official invitation

DPP secretary-general for the party, Grezelder Jeffrey told delegates that since the party’s president did not make it, the NGC members had the right to choose from among them, anyone to chair the meeting.

Some of the notable faces at the NGC are DPP Vice President for the Southern Region Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, Nicholus Dausi, Joe Nyirongo, Themba Mkandawire, among others.

According to Jeffrey, some NGC members are attending the meeting via online; these members are Lewis Kamundi ( UK) Weleni Chilenga (Dubai)Connex Mhura ( Egypt)Clara Makungwa( USA).