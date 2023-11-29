EXCLUSIVE: Unmasking “deadly” Malawi-Israeli labour export deal

The airlifting of hundreds of young people by an Israeli Airbus A321-251 planes overnight Saturday will go in the history as one of the ‘deadly’ and selfish’ decisions by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s administration; No sane parent can send his or her child to work in a country that is at war.

The ‘secret’ deal to send the youth to Israeli was revealed in Parliament by leader of opposition Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, who said: “Government opted to keep the issue secret because it knows this is an “evil transaction.”

An independent investigation by this publication has revealed that some top government officials including State House and Cabinet Ministers are benefiting in the ‘secret’ Malawi-Israeli labour export deal, ‘evil transaction’ as to borrow the words from Nankhumwa.

They even shared the $60million which Israel government donated to Malawian government as a token of appreciation for the labour export deal.

To begin with, the master-minder for the deal is Nir Gess, Honorary Consul of Malawi to the State of Israel. The publication has learnt that Gess is a trusted friend of President Rev Chakwera. He was recently caught in camera welcoming the Malawian delegation upon landing in Israel.

Gess, the founder for Inosselia Group, a firm which is recruiting Malawians youth to work in farms located in areas that have been heavily affected by the war, has his son Or Gouaz working as a middle man for the deal.

Gouaz is working hand in hand with Chifundo Danny Banda, a relation to the Minister of Finance Simples Chithyola Banda. Banda under his briefcase company ‘Lions Human Resource Management Services is at the centre of recruiting Malawians to work in Israel.

The Israeli Agriculture Ministry is on record as having said that between 30,000 and 40,000 workers have left the country’s farms, half of whom are Palestinians who were barred from entering Israel from the occupied West Bank since the Oct. 7 attacks.

The Government of Israeli is further on the record to have declared some areas War Zones, to the surprise some Malawians and other people will be deployed to farms in those war zone areas.

The publication has also learnt that some Malawians will be helping soldiers wounded during the war.

“The Israeli army has thousands of newly wounded soldier’s and by law, Ministry of Defence offers full subsidy for foreign workers to work at their houses and help them recover,” reads one of the communiqué from Israeli government.