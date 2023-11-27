spot_img
Monday, November 27, 2023
Malawi’s Presidential Aspirant Pastor Salanje ‘kidnapped’ by gunmen in South Africa

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

South African based Malawian Pastor cum politician Hastings Salanje has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen yesterday after church service in Ransburg.

According to unverified social media reports, the gunmen who disguised as police officers found the businessman cum Pastor Salanje in a meeting with some church elders.

Meanwhile, there is no information of his whereabouts and they have not made any demands for this freedom.

In one of his facebook posts, the evangelist Pastor Salanje announced that he will be Malawi’s president in 2030.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

