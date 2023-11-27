CDEDI Demands Speaker Gotani Hara’s Apology

By Martha Kachingwe Phiri, The Radar

Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives-CDEDI demands an apology from Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara and Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo for allegedly attempting to keep under wraps the country’s labour export deal with Israel.

Its Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa argues the two cannot be trusted with matters of national interest.

“This has deeply conflicted their positions; hence our demand that the two act the gentlepersons that they are by apologising to Malawians for taking them for granted,” says Namiwa.

On Thursday, the two demanded evidence from Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa when he exposed the deal; telling the August House that a plane from Israel would be arriving in the country to pick 221 Malawians.

CDEDI says it will be a serious cause for worry worrisome if it truly turns that Hara and Chimwendo were not aware of such matters of national interest.

Namiwa adds it is dismayed with government’s conduct in this issue at a time scores of Malawian young women are still stuck in slavery in Oman.

“CDEDI wishes to categorically say that, much as it is commendable for government to find something from which Malawians can earn a better living anywhere in the world, such initiatives will always betray government’s intention if they are transacted in secrecy, and compounded by conflicting information from government,” says Namiwa in a statement.

Meanwhile, the local governance institution cautions President Lazarus Chakwera and his administration that he is shooting himself in the foot if he keeps treating such sensitive issues with secrecy.

It further demands an explanation on the criteria used to identify beneficiaries of the deal.

The Radar will update the story once it gets reactions from Gotani Hara and Chimwendo Banda on the CDEDI demands.