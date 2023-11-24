spot_img
Saturday, November 25, 2023
RBM Governor Banda against pay rise for workers

By Malawi Voice

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Wilson Banda has warned against adjustment of salaries for public and private sectors saying doing so could worsen inflation and spur job losses.

Banda issued the warning on Friday during Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) press briefing in Lilongwe.

He said if wages are adjusted it will lead into low production in the private sector and that will pile pressure on the government budget.

The salary increment calls being advanced by workers representatives among others follow the Kwacha devaluation which the central back effected recently.

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

