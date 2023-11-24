RBM Governor Banda against pay rise for workers

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Wilson Banda has warned against adjustment of salaries for public and private sectors saying doing so could worsen inflation and spur job losses.

Banda issued the warning on Friday during Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) press briefing in Lilongwe.

He said if wages are adjusted it will lead into low production in the private sector and that will pile pressure on the government budget.

The salary increment calls being advanced by workers representatives among others follow the Kwacha devaluation which the central back effected recently.