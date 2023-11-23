spot_img
Nankhumwa defiant on chartered Israel plane, tells government “I have evidence”

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
NANKHUMWA: government need to make a proper clarification

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa this afternoon brought a motion in parliament claiming that a chartered plane from Tel Aviv-Israel will land in the country through the Kamuzu International airport.

Nankhumwa claims that the plane will land as a Cargo plane but it will carry 221 Malawians to Israel where he alleges they will be working in estates or they may join the Israel war.

He says government need to make a proper clarification as the plane is expected to land between tonight and tomorrow morning at around 3 AM.

In response leader of the house Richard Chimwendo Banda has expressed shock with remarks made by the leader of opposition adding war issues are serious in nature and it can easily scare Malawians.

Chimwendo has however demanded Nankhumwa to withdraw his statement.

Meanwhile, Nankhumwa says he has evidence on the matter and he will bring evidence.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

