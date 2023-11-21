Mutharika’s bodyguard Norman Chisale granted bail

The Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has granted bail to former president Peter Mutharika’s private bodyguard Norman Paulos Chisale. Chisale was arrested on November 14, 2023 on charges of intimidating a public officer, insulting a cabinet minister and interfering with legal processes among others.The court has ordered Chisale to pay K1 million surety non-cash and K500,000 cash.He is also ordered to appear to the police every Friday and should not attend any public and private media interviews among other conditions.Meanwhile, the court is expected to commence trials on 23 November 2023.