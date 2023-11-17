Ex-RBM Governor Dr. Kabambe turns 50, foresees exciting future

DR KABAMBE:Turning 50 is a noteworthy accomplishment that denotes fifty years of existence

Former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor Dr Dalitso Kabambe says he is looking for the future with ‘excitement and anticipation’ as he celebrates his 50th birthday.

Dr. Kabambe, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential aspirant, made the sentiments in his special birthday statement posted on his official facebook page.

He said reaching 50 years of age is a momentous occasion that calls for celebration and reflection.

“Turning 50 is a noteworthy accomplishment that denotes fifty years of existence. It’s an opportunity to reflect on what has been accomplished and to look forward to the future with excitement and anticipation,” said Kabambe

In his opinion, Dr. Kabambe said his 50th birthday serves as a reminder that as the time goes on he becomes stronger, wiser, and more equipped to handle any obstacles that may arise.

He says: “I am also grateful for the opportunities I have had to make a positive impact in the lives of others through my work and contributions to the country. Looking ahead, I am excited about the opportunities that the future will bring.

“I am conscious of the significance of making time for the people and things that give my life purpose and happiness as I continue to pursue my goals and aspirations. I’m resolved to cherish the times of happiness, laughter, and connection and to make the most of every day.” posted Kabambe, who is also a DPP presidential aspirant.

Dr. Kabambe holds a PhD and a Master’s Degree in Development Economics from Imperial College – University of London, United Kingdom which were obtained in 2008 and 2001, respectively.

Workaholic economist Kabambe also holds a BSc Degree from the University of Malawi, obtained in 1998.