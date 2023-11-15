NGOs calls govt to ratify Africa Disability Protocol-ADP

David Njaidi: We need ADP ratified

By Lovemore Khomo

A number of disability advocate organizations have called on the government to ratify Africa Disability Protocol-ADP in order to addresses specific issues that impede full enjoyment of their rights.

Organizations comparison of Disability, HIV and AIDS Trust (DHAT), Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM), and FEDOMA, have stated that the ADP will address customs, traditional beliefs and harmful practices, as well as support the role of family, community and care givers.

Speaking during a press briefing Executive Director for DHAT, David Njaidi appealed to president Dr Lazarus Chakwera to ratify the APD which Malawi signed in February 2022.

The ADP compliments the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) by addressing the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs) from the African context.

“It is commendable that Malawi signed the ADP, but without its ratification, it means the protocol is unbinding which can be ignored because it is irrelevant for implementation. The essential disability services can be sidelined leading to neglect and suffering of persons with disability within government programs including the Malawi 2063 development agenda,” explained Njaidi.

He said ADP is very important to African citizens because it recognizes community-based rehabilitation and minority groups and their challenges within the African disability community including people with albinism.

The ADP also advocates for specific issues which the UNCRPD alone cannot address for instance the abductions and killings of persons with albinism which is unique because of some traditional believes in African context.

”Some cultural believes also perpetuate sexual and gender-based violence against women and girls with disabilities. For example, a belief that sleeping with a woman with a disability can cure HIV and AIDs. There are also some practices that deny children with disabilities to go to school or PWDs to own property, to be employed or to take leadership roles including chieftaincies.”

Meanwhile, National Coordinator for APAM Meynard Zacharia explained that ratification and implementation of Africa Disability Protocol (ADP) shall help to know and understand why person with Albinism gets attacked, then find out those involved.

Meynard Zacharia: Let us find common grounds to end attacks on persons with Albinism

“We need to address these issues once and for all. It has been a blame game between countries on where does the remains of albinos go. In Tanzania they point a singer at Zambia, while Zambia points at Malawi, and Malawi at Mozambique, which does not make sense,” expressed concern Zacharia.

However, the grouping also called for passing of Persons with Disability bill in the coming meeting of parliament which has over stayed and it is very important for the effective coordination, regulation and implementation of the disability programs.

The bill is different to 2012 disability act and the 1971 handicapped persons act. Once the current bill is passed into law, it will effectively tackle issues of discrimination, poverty, unemployment, education, health, social security, access to justice, information and public buildings