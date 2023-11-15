spot_img
Thursday, November 16, 2023
HRDC applauds Chakwera on ‘action oriented measures’

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has commended President Lazarus Chakwera for announcing what they call “action oriented measures”.

HRDC made the sentiments in a statement issued barely 30 minutes after President Chakwera’s televised addressed on Wednesday.

“This is the leadership Malawians have been looking for,” reads the statement in part

It further reads: “The proposed cushion measures are comprehensive and what is key, however, is the implementation of the proposed measures. We know sometimes that it is easier said than done,” reads the statement “

In his address to the nation, Chakwera announced a number of measures including suspension of international trips for government officials including himself and Cabinet Ministers.

President Chakwera also directed that fuel allocations for government officials including principal secretaries should be reduced by half until when the country’s economy will recover.

