Chakwera to address ‘suffering’ Malawians

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera will on Wednesday, November 15 2023 address the nation on matters of national interest.

Presidential Press Secretary, Anthony Kasunda, says Dr Chakwera’s address will commence at 7 pm.

The address will be broadcast live on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation platforms and other media channels.

The address comes barely days after the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) announced a 44 percent devaluation of the Kwacha

The devaluation has resulted in the rising cost of almost all basic commodities on the local market causing pain and suffering among poor Malawians.