LIPAM urges Malawians to embrace saving culture amidst economic ills

Life Insurance and Pensions Association of Malawi (LIPAM) has urged Malawians to embrace a saving culture despite the current social-economic challenges in the country.

The call was made on Sunday during the last day of the 2023 Saving Awareness Week meeting at Blantyre Girls Primary School in Blantyre.

LIPAM conducted the meeting with Blantyre Girls Primary School Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) in conjunction with the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM).

In his remarks, LIPAM representative Benard Chiluzi said the current economic crisis should not prevent parents and guardians from saving for their kids.

“People should not be discouraged because of the economy; they can still invest money with financial institutions for the better tomorrow,” said Chiluzi

William David Kanyoni, the Chairperson for Blantyre Girls Primary School management committee, commended LIPAM and RBM for conducting Saving Awareness meeting at the school describing it as ‘timely”.

He further asked LIPAM and RBM to conduct more awareness meetings on savings and financial management with the parents, teachers and learners at the school.

LIPAM also donated K500, 000 to Blantyre Girls Primary School, a gesture which was commended by the headteacher for the school Flora Botomani.

This year’s Saving Awareness Week which started on 7th November was held under the theme: ‘Save today-live better tomorrow’