Standard Bank hosts inaugural ‘kumbali live’ concert 

Faku wows the crowd

LILONGWE, NOVEMBER 11, 2023—Standard Bank Plc marked its return to music concerts in style, successfully pulling a huge crowd and lighting up the night with the inaugural Kumbali Live concert at Kumbali Lodge in Lilongwe.

On stage, internationally acclaimed South African musician Ami Faku extended the tempo set by the Malawian early stage warmers George Kalukusha and Lawi, with beats and a tempo that raised the spirits of patrons.

In the VIP and VVIP sections, patrons could be seen jiving and humming along. “Thank you Malawi, but it’s my time to go, ” she sajd, to which the crowd responded with a defeaning “No”.

The inaugural concert saw an explosive and gutsy performance by the three musicians on the glittering stage.

Chief Executive Phillip Madinga, who was in attendance was visibly delighted by the outcome and the overwhelming response to the show by the bank’s customers and other music lovers alike.

“This was a perfect evening to sit and enjoy while connecting with each other—customers, families, and friends—in light-hearted atmosphere amidst chatter, music and indeed great company. Kumbali Live was beautiful tonight and we thank everyone who worked towards staging this show, and all the patrons for coming to support the bank,” he said.

The concert marks the return of Standard Bank’s positive influence on the local music scene after a break following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are back on the stage and will use tonight’s experience to learn on how we can collaborate together with the young entrepreneurs in music, our customers, the arts sector and as bank,” he said.

Madinga said sponsorship of the Kumbali Live concert is a continuation of the bank’s support to the arts and culture industry where young local entrepreneurs have found their niche platform.

Prior, Standard Bank is renowned for its organization of the Joy of Jazz and Blue Mingoli summer concerts.

“The concert serves to underline our commitment to develop young entrepreneurs who have found their niche in music.

The choice of two critically acclaimed Malawian contemporary artists—Lawi and George Kalukusha—aims achieved this objective.

Furthermore, tonight’s concert is a continuation of the bank’s role in promoting the arts and culture sector,” he said.

Standard Bank has partnered Lilongwe-based hospitality company Nature’s Gift, owners of Kumbali Country Lodge, Lawi Group, a musical experience agency and concert promotion outfit, Pa khonde Ltd.

For his part, Lawi of Lawi Music Group, and a concert organizer said; “As Lawi Group would like to acknowledge and thank Standard Bank for taking the leading role to ensure we are empowered to deliver an exceptional summer experience at the first edition of Kumbali Live. This will be a summer of all summers.”

Hosts Kumbali Lodge said Malawians can look forward to more events in line with the hospitality unit’s goal of putting the country on the map by attracting both local and international musicians.

“Many global celebrities and icons are our regular guests here. They include Hollywood stars.

”Our recent addition of the castle gardens that offer rustic views, underline our commitment to offer the authentic Malawi setting with world-class services,” said Ian D’heygere, the General Manager of the lodge.

At both the VIP and VVIP sections patrons were treated to delicious meals and drinks of their choice.

When the MC asked who Standard Bank should bring next, the crowd chorused “Burna Boy”.