Opposition leader Nankhumwa slams Chakwera on falling kwacha, says he must increase public servants wages

Nankhumwa says Poor Malawians are already being pummeled

Malawi’s Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa has described the 44% devaluation as ‘death sentence’ on innocent Malawians as president Chakwera and his inner circle continue to travel using charted jets leaving Malawians to wonder if the former pastor is indeed fit to serve in the presidency.

Speaking to the media today, Nankhumwa said it is clear president Chakwera has no aorta of concern for poor Malawians.

“Poor Malawians are already being pummeled by surging prices on every good they buy while on the other hand we have clueless ‘wolf in the skin’ pastor who keeps on travelling, now adding 44% on the already “yoked Malawians”. This is an insult to Malawians. This pastor needs to go back to where he belongs,” said Nankhumwa in his angry tone.

Nankhumwa has also underscored for Chakwera to increase the salaries of public servants in wake of the devaluation because that is only motivation on their table now and increase social safety nets for women, allow more youths to get loans among others.

He further said that ‘Chakwera-econimics’ has proven to be off the trail.

“Chakwera’s leadership is reckless for it continued to implement policies that have created massive disaster, despondence and uncertainty in the economy and that the only way to solve the mathematics, is to to show him exit door in 2025,” said Nankhumwa who is also Democratic Progressive Party Vice President.

He cited that the devaluation will have huge negative impact on kitchen- table goods, fertilizer prices, slowdown on growth while sending Malawians to the ‘gallows’.