Mutharika cancels Masintha rally

AYIMANSO: Mutharika at the meeting

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika, who is also opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, has cancelled his political rally that was scheduled for this Sunday at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe.

Mutharika’s spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has confirmed the development in a media statement which was made available to the publication on Wednesday.

He the rally has been postponed until further notice to allow party members to join all Malawians in commemorating Remembrance Day, which falls on November 11 every year.

“To the war veterans living, we thank, salute and wish you good health and long life. To the fallen heroes may their souls rest in eternal peace,” reads the statement in part.

Mutharika left the country last week through Chileka International Airport in Blantyre on a private trip accompanied by former first lady Gertrude Mutharika, but details of their trip have remained confidential.

Commonwealth member States commemorate Remembrance Day (Poppy Day) each year to honour those who volunteered, sacrificed, served, fought and died for freedom during the First and Second Wars.