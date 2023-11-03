spot_img
NBS Bank supports IPMM conference with K5 million

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Thunde (right) and Ng’oma display the dummy cheque

NBS Bank plc has pumped in K5 million towards the Institute of People Management Malawi (IPMM) annual conference set for Mangochi from November 2-4 this year.

Speaking during the handover of the cheque to IPMM, the Bank’s Head of Human Resources, Austin Thunde hailed the relationship that exists between NBS and the Institute.

“People are at the heart of our operations, strategy and service delivery. As NBS Bank, we appreciate the contribution the Institute makes towards the development of organizations and the country as a whole.”

“The Bank has made great strides in the last few years because of its people; without them there is no Bank. We therefore look forward to an insightful conference as they will not only deliberate on their personal growth but also on how best they can serve the people in their various companies,” he said.

IPMM president, Godwin Ng’oma commended NBS Bank for the support which he says will help in catering for the conference expenses.

“We expect a large number of delegates to attend and therefore the money given by NBS Bank will help us to manage the delegates and other expenses. The conference will discuss several issues that affect our day operations as we strive to grow,” he said.

The country’s vice president, Saulos Chilima is expected to be the guest of honour at the event which is under the theme ‘Human Resource Management: Fostering Productivity, Diversity, and Change in a Multi-Generational Technology Driven Workplace’.

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

