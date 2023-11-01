Veep Chilima donates K1 million to war veterans

By Eunice Disi

Lilongwe November 1: Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima has donated K1 million towards Veterans and Ex-service League of Malawi (VELOM) to help support war veterans.

Chilima made the donation during the presentation of the second poppy to him which was held on Tuesday at the Office of the Vice President in Lilongwe.

He commended VELOM for taking care of the war veterans.

“Taking care of war veterans is one way of appreciating their service to the nation,” added Chilima.

Chairperson for VELOM, General Henry Odillo (Retired) commended the private sector for the support it renders to the organisation but he appealed for more support in helping the veterans.

Speaking during the 2023 Poppy appeal week on 27th October Odillo disclosed that this year they are targeting to raise K100 Million, which will be channeled towards the maintenance of houses for war veterans at the war memorial home in Zomba.