There was a somber mood last night at the Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) following the death of a second year student.

The lifeless body of the student, according to eye witness, was found dead in his hostel after missing for four days.

He reportedly went missing on Saturday afternoon, when he was expected to sit for a practical paper.

Meanwhile, both the police and MUBAS officials are yet to issue an official communication on the matter.