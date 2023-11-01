TNM’s MaHape outdoor shines at Marketers Award

The TNM team led by Corporate Affairs Manager Limbani Nsapato at the awards

Malawi’s pioneering mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM Plc scooped the best Commercial of the Year Outdoor Award for its Mahape thematic campaign during the 2023 Institute of Marketers in Malawi (IMM) awards gala.

The award-winning ideas is the depiction of a busy woman making a call while her GSM handset is strapped to her head with a rubber hand. The creative sends the message about the power of TNM’s services and products to create happiness and memorable moments. The overall Mahape campaign was created by FD Communications Ltd for their client, TNM Plc.

TNM Head of Brand and Marketing Madalitso Jonazi said the recognition highlights the telco’s overall purpose of creating value that emanates from a deep understanding of human cravings in the tech-driven world: genuine happiness and connection driven by utility.

“We are delighted that one of our Mahape executions earned this great recognition by IMM. This creative artwork showcased the happiness we create by providing a network to make connect people and business, “said Madalitso Jonazi, TNM’s Head of Brand and Marketing.

Jonazi said Mahape was an all-encompassing campaign as it was brought to life across different media platforms, in addition to the award-winning outdoor execution.

“By depicting scenes of shared joy in the Mahape campaign, we made the audience feel a deep sense of connection and nostalgia, reinforcing the theme of happiness as a unifying force. This campaign’s knack for sparking engagement, forging brand love, and delivering real results seals its victory as the ultimate champion,” he said.

Presenting the awards, Chief Judge of the 2023 Marketers Excellence Awards, Enwell Kadango said that the awards celebrate brands and individuals for their outstanding works in the marketing sphere.

“Today all nominated brands and individuals are winners for they have done great works in the industry. However, tonight we are here to hand out 21 exceptional accolades to those that stood out the most,” said Kadango.

Reiterating the need for the awards, Isabel Kachinjika President of Institute for Marketers in Malawi said the recognitions help organizations delivery delightful services to their clients.

“These awards celebrate innovation, creativity, and strategic prowess. They recognise those who have broken through barriers, propelling their businesses and our economy forward,” said Kachinjika.