Road Traffic impounds 110 motorcycles in 2-days

Angela Makwecha: 110 motorcycles impounded on multiple road traffic offences

By Lovemore Khomo

The Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services-DRTSS say it has impounded 110 motorcycles in two-day exercise in Lilongwe on reasons that owners committed multiple traffic offences.

Interview with Public Relations Officer-PRO for DRTSS Angela Makwecha has confirmed the development after this reporter noticed about the exercise on 30th and 31st of October 2023 in Lilongwe city.

On those multiple offences include 93 unregistered, 44 cyclists and passengers had no crash helmets, while 33 exceeded carrying capacity.

Some of the impounded motorcycles at DRTSS offices in Lilongwe

“Apart from violating other road traffic rules and regulations some motorcyclists, whose motorcycles were impounded were found to have committed multiple traffic offences for example using unregistered motorcycles while simultaneously exceeding their carrying capacity.” confirmed Makwecha.

Makwecha said the Directorate is concerned with the increase number of unregistered motorcycles operating as illegal taxis especially in the main cities of Malawi which have been observed to operate with great disregard to basic traffic rules and regulations.

“Failure to register the motorcycles, wear crash helmets, overloading, weaving in traffic, speeding, just to mention a few critical ones, have led to premature deaths, injuries, loss of property and burdened health care services.” She said.

The exercise has made 26 Kabaza operators to voluntarily register their motorcycles at the DRTSS Lilongwe office from 30th to 31 October.

“The Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services we are responsible for regulating road transport system to ensure that road users are safe and Road Safety is our priority so is our job.

Our ultimate expectation is reduced road crashes involving motorcycle operators which will consequently reduce deaths and injuries. The burden on health services delivery towards the injured victims is also expected to reduce.” Makwecha elaborated.

On some interventions, the Directorate PRO said they have been working on capacity building through trainings of Kabaza motorcyclists from all driving schools in the country so that they can be able to handle it effectively together with motorcycle instructors to compliment driving school training through provision of safety awareness and civic education programs using different platforms.

Meanwhile, one of the Kabaza motorcyclist operators Paul Leviyasi Kapito whose motorcycle had been impounded pleaded for reduction of both registration and driving license fees so that many should manage to embrace the process.

“Driving license fee for a motorcycle is not different from what people pay to drive a vehicle.” Said Kapito.

He however expressed concern over the businesses which are at stand-still due to the current DRTSS exercise.

Therefore, the DRTSS reminded all Kabaza passengers that have the responsibility to ensure of their safety when using Kabaza and this includes; Using registered motorcycles, wearing of crash helmets, avoid being overloaded on a motorcycle and ensuring that they are being driven by an operator who is adhering to road traffic rules and regulations.