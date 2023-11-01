Old Mutual customer experience staff certified with sign language skills

Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited has become the first company in the financial sector to empower its frontline staff with sign language skills as a way of ensuring inclusivity in accessing financial services.

The two-month-long training facilitated by Sign Language Inclusive for Development (SLID) was conducted at the company’s Lilongwe and Blantyre offices.

Speaking during the handover of certificates to the training participants at Old Mutual’s head office auditorium, the company’s Group Customer Experience Executive Linda Poya expressed delight with the milestone saying it speaks volumes of the company’s commitment to inclusivity and the desire to champion the customer by serving with respect, excellence, and equality irrespective of one’s disability.

“One of the Old Mutual values talks about the power of Diversity and Inclusion, and this was the basis of extending the same to our customers. Doing great things every day ensures everyday deliberate effort towards helping our customers meet their financial goals, and identifying initiatives that can assist us in reaching out to everyone with our products and services is a continuous pursuit.

“Empowering our customer-facing staff with sign language not only breaks the communication barrier with people with hearing impairments but also opens up a whole new world to financial freedom and positive futures,” she said.

In her statement, Malawi Council for the Handicapped (MACOHA) Public Relations Officer Harriet Kachimanga who represented the Executive Director George Chiusiwa, commended Old Mutual for championing inclusivity by breaking down the barriers and promoting equal opportunities for all.

“Today’s ceremony speaks volumes about Old Mutual’s respect for human rights. Human rights embodied in sign language are of utmost importance in our society. Human rights are intrinsic to every individual, regardless of their abilities. Everyone deserves the right to be treated with dignity, respect, and equality” she said

Additionally, a sign language trainer from SLID Joseph Sagawa said their organization will continue to train a lot more people in sign language to ensure that sign language is embraced for ease of communication with those with hearing challenges.

The Old Mutual Group has operated in Malawi since the late 1930’s when sales were being done through the Old Mutual office in Salisbury (now Harare).

Old Mutual opened its first office in Malawi in 1954, which operated as a mutual life insurance company until 1997 when the Old Mutual Group demutualised.

Old Mutual significantly contributes to improving the lives of our customers and their communities while ensuring a sustainable future of the business.

The company employ over 30 000 people and operate in 14 countries across two regions: Africa (South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ghana, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Eswatini) and Asia (China).-(Story Credit: Old Mutual Website)