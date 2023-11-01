NBS Bank, FAM hand over Cyclone survivors’ homes

Simwaka (left) and Nyamilandu cut the ribbon to symbolise hand over of the houses

NBS Bank plc in conjunction with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), and the Malawi Red Cross Society, have officially handed over four houses to families who were displaced by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in March in Ntauchira Village, Chiradzulu.

The houses were built using the funds realized from the Charity Shield match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers played in April this year, as well as from the Flames Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Egypt, which was played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

At the handover ceremony in Masikini Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Likoswe, Temwani Simwaka, NBS Bank’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, stated that as a ‘Caring Bank’ and a Malawian institution, they were overjoyed to be a part of the life-changing endeavour for the impacted families, and that the homes will make a significant difference in their lives.

“As a Bank, we always value every life because we rely on them as clients. As part of our corporate social responsibility, we decided to come in by partnering with FAM with the goal of bringing a significant change to our friends, and it is our hope that these houses stand as a great starting point for their lives,” she explained.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu Manda expressed excitement about fulfilling the promise that the association made to the public and the affected families.

“These families had been through a terrible time, and they desperately needed our help as Malawians. As the FA, we are very proud that we have been able to help them afford a smile.”

“We understand that what we have provided to them is insufficient to bring back their relatives who died during the tragedy, but our plan was to ensure that we give them a place like a house, which we have just fulfilled,” he said.

Malawi Red Cross Society acting Head of Disaster Management, Cecilia Banda, praised FAM and NBS Bank for acting as goodwill ambassadors in supporting the affected people, saying the institutions demonstrated true love to the victims

Margaret Makawa, 40, who lost her husband in the disaster, expressed her thanks for the home, saying it came at a time when she had nowhere to live with her five children.