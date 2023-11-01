Man earns 12 years for defilement

By Lovemore Khomo

Mponela First Grade Magistrate’s court has convicted and sentenced a 20 year-old man Patrick Ndalama to 12 years imprisonment for having sexual intercourse with a 16 year-old minor.

Mponela Police Public Relations Officer Mcpatson Msadala said the court heard through Sub Inspector Ophia Ng’ambi that during the month of July, 2023, Ndalama proposed the victim and the two got married secretly.

Msadala explained that the two relocated to Madisi where they stayed together but when the victim called her mother, she lied that were staying in Kasungu, and it unconvinced her as continued searching for them until they were found at Madisi.

“Matter was reported at Madisi Police Post and the convict was arrested. Appearing before the court, Ndalama pleaded not guilty to the charge of having sexual intercourse with a minor which prompted the state to parade three witnesses to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.” said Msadala.

The state asked the court to give the convict a tough punishment saying the act is becoming rampant in the area and further said it should be a warning to other would be offenders.

Satisfied with the evidence, the court convicted and sentenced Ndalama to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Patrick Ndalama hails from Kumiha village in the area of Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba.