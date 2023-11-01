Lilongwe, a destination worth exploring

By Vera Kamtukule, Minister of Tourism

Lilongwe, our vibrant capital, is a remarkable tourist destination -Vera Kamtukule

Many times, friends and colleagues from abroad have stayed at our wonderful hotels. After work is done, they often ask, ‘Where can we go for fun?’ or ‘What are the city’s attractions?’ If you’re like me in the past, this question might have left you stumped.

Today, I want to share my list of places in Lilongwe that would interest our visitors. Lilongwe, our vibrant capital, is a remarkable tourist destination that welcomes visitors with a rich tapestry of natural wonders, cultural experiences, and historical treasures.

Here’s why Lilongwe is a destination worth exploring:

1. R & L Ranch

For wildlife enthusiasts, the R & L Ranch is a haven where you can encounter an array of game, a diverse bird population, and even get close to crocodiles and other reptiles. It’s an immersion in the heart of nature.

2. Lynod and Eunice Farms

These farms offer serene man-made lakes and boat rides, perfect for unwinding and enjoying the tranquility of the countryside.

3. Bunda Mountain

Whether you’re a hiker seeking breathtaking views or a spiritual traveler looking for serenity, Bunda Mountain provides both physical and spiritual elevation.

4. Nthawi Farms

As a pioneer in agritourism, Nthawi Farms invites you to explore the world of organic farming. Discover sustainable practices and the beauty of the countryside.

5. ECG Church

ECG Founder Prophet Bushiri

A leading institution in spiritual tourism, the ECG Church welcomes visitors from all over the world in search of spiritual solace and inspiration. It’s a place of reflection and renewal.

6. Lilongwe Wildlife Center

This sanctuary is a window into Malawi’s wildlife, offering a chance to observe diverse species in a protected environment.

7. Lilongwe Nature Sanctuary:

A peaceful haven within the city, the nature sanctuary is ideal for birdwatching and relaxation amidst natural beauty.

8. Chingalire Cultural Homestay:

This is where tourists can immerse themselves in the warmth and culture of Malawi. Experience traditional customs, cuisine, and the hospitality of local communities.

9. Culinary Delights

Lilongwe’s culinary scene is a feast for the senses, with a wide variety of restaurants and eateries offering local and international cuisine. Savor the flavors of Malawi and beyond.

10. Accommodation

The city offers a range of accommodations, from luxury hotels to charming boutique lodgings, ensuring a comfortable stay for every traveler.

11. Historical Sites

Explore the historical heritage of Lilongwe, with landmarks like the Mausoleum of the first President, Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda, and the Kamuzu Memorial Tower in Area 18. These sites offer insights into Malawi’s history.

12. Local Markets

Don’t miss the vibrant local markets, where you can find souvenirs, traditional crafts, and a taste of local cuisine. It’s an opportunity to connect with the local culture and take home a piece of Malawi.

In summary, Lilongwe is a city that weaves together the tapestry of natural beauty, cultural diversity, and historical significance.

Whether you’re an adventurer, a nature lover, a spiritual seeker, a food enthusiast, or a history buff, Lilongwe offers something special for every traveler.

It’s a destination that invites exploration and promises a journey filled with unforgettable experiences.

Come and discover the wonders of Lilongwe, where every corner tells a unique story of Malawi.