BRAVO! Malawi police arrest hardcore robbers in Lilongwe

Malawi Police Service has arrested at least seven suspects thought to be behind a series of robberies and murder incidences in Lilongwe.

The seven suspects include a woman. They were paraded at Area 30 Police Headquarters in Lilongwe.

The police said the suspects were operating from Mangochi with the woman in Lilongwe identifying potential and easy targets.

National Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya said police will continue with efforts to arrest all the suspected criminals as one way of creating a conducive environment for businesses in the country.

According to Kalaya, the arrested suspects include those involved in the killing of a Chinese national at Njewa where they went away with K30 million as well as those behind the theft of K35 million from a Chinese national resident in Area 3.

He said police have since recovered two firearms and two vehicles used in robberies.

“Let me commend the cordial working relationship that exists between us the police and the public in law enforcement,” Kalaya said.

Meanwhile, the police have urged the public to continue tipping them on any criminal activities that may be taking place in their localities.