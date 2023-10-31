NBS Bank shines at IMM awards

Ng’ombe (second left) poses with colleagues from NBS Bank marketing team at the awards gala

The Malawi Stock Exchange listed NBS Bank scooped three awards at this year’s Marketer’s Excellence Awards held on Saturday in Mangochi.

The awards, which are meant to recognize the effort by marketers as a way of encouraging quality and professionalism, saw NBS Bank plc being named the Best Customer Service, Outstanding SME initiative, and Commercial of the year- Print.

Reacting to the development, the Bank’s Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, Tamanda Ng’ombe said the awards compliments their growth efforts as outlined in the new strategic plan.

“At NBS Bank, we strive to ensure we provide services that are easily accessed by our customers. Over the years we have worked on improving our digital services including our EazyMobile services to ensure customers access our services at their fingertip in the comfort of their homes.”

“Through mobile services, customers are able to access loans within minutes without visiting the Bank. We are now offering rewards to customers who use our digital banking services. Therefore, this recognition from the IMM has come as an affirmation of the efforts made by the Bank. We thank our customers for their trust in the brand and our staff for their dedication which has led to the recognition.”

“These awards will help us to push for more improved services. We will not relax,” said Ng’ombe.

Chief judge at the event, Enwell Kadango commended the winners saying this year the submissions improved greatly.

In the Best Customer Service category, NBS Bank was competing with TNM, and Sunbird Hotels and Resorts, while on Outstanding SME Initiative of the year, the Bank had no competitor.

The Red Brigade, as fondly called, outclassed TNM and Victoria Forex Bureau in the Commercial of the year- Print category.