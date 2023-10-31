Mwawi, Lwazi dropped in Queens’ Fast5 Squad

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has released Queens Squad for Fast5 Netball Series to be held from November 11to12 in New Zealand.

Conspicuously missing in the squad are Australia-based shooter Mwawi Kumwenda and Blue Eagles centre Takondwa Lwazi.

FULL SQUAD

Lwazi announced her resignation from Queens after South Africa Netball World Cup.

Mwawi, who is in the country on vacation, has excused herself.

Meanwhile, according to Nation Online, NAM has offered no explanation on who will be head coach for the team.