spot_img
spot_img
8.1 C
New York
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

Mwawi, Lwazi dropped in Queens’ Fast5 Squad

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has released Queens Squad for Fast5 Netball Series to be held from November 11to12 in New Zealand.

Conspicuously missing in the squad are Australia-based shooter Mwawi Kumwenda and Blue Eagles centre Takondwa Lwazi.

FULL SQUAD

Lwazi announced her resignation from Queens after South Africa Netball World Cup.
Mwawi, who is in the country on vacation, has excused herself.

Meanwhile, according to Nation Online, NAM has offered no explanation on who will be head coach for the team.

Previous article
FMBcapital Holdings Plc Meets with Investors on Back of Strong Set of First HalF Results
Next article
NBS Bank shines at IMM awards
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc