spot_img
spot_img
9.7 C
New York
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Former Minister Rev Malison Ndau rejoins DPP, promises fireworks

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former Minister of Information and Digitisation, Rev Malison Ndau has rejoined the Democratic Progressive Party(DPP).

Ndau went to UK after he was sacked from Cabinet.

In his speech, Ndau said he is read to help the party to go back into government through his experience.

Welcoming him, was Regional Governor for the East Sheikh Imran Mtenje.

“We are happy that our ‘prodigal son’ is back in the house and help the party in its rebuilding exercise as we prepare for 2025 polls.

Ndau was once, Member of Parliament for Ntcheu Central in 2014 to 2018.

Previous article
Chala M’mwamba! Chala M’mwamba!: Nduna Yakale M’busa Malison Ndau wabweranso ku DPP
Next article
AG Thabo says MDF will not release documents as demanded by Chilima lawyers, argues documents contain information bordering on national security
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc