Former Minister Rev Malison Ndau rejoins DPP, promises fireworks

Former Minister of Information and Digitisation, Rev Malison Ndau has rejoined the Democratic Progressive Party(DPP).

Ndau went to UK after he was sacked from Cabinet.

In his speech, Ndau said he is read to help the party to go back into government through his experience.

Welcoming him, was Regional Governor for the East Sheikh Imran Mtenje.

“We are happy that our ‘prodigal son’ is back in the house and help the party in its rebuilding exercise as we prepare for 2025 polls.

Ndau was once, Member of Parliament for Ntcheu Central in 2014 to 2018.