FMBcapital Holdings Plc Meets with Investors on Back of Strong Set of First HalF Results

Operational Highlights:

Over the six months to 30 June 2023:

Net interest income for the half year is up 25% and total non-interest income is up 28%, resulting in total operating income of US$ 121 million-a growth of 28% period on period.

Profit after tax is US$ 42 million -up 67% from June 2022.

Loans and advances to customers are up 12% at period end, closing at US$ 700 million.

Credit loss ratio on customer advances (net impairment expense as a proportion of average advances) was 0.94% (2022: 0.5%).

The Group’s non-performing assets in relation to loans and advances remain amongst the lowest in the industry.

Customer deposits are up 26% to more than US$ 1.13 billion.

Total assets are up 11% to more than US$ 1.54 billion

The combined customer base grew from 555,016 to 585,966 -bringing in over 30,000 new clients in the first half of the year.

The Board of directors resolved to pay an interim dividend of USD 5 162 325 being 0.21 US cents per share (June 2022: 0.15 US cents).

Monday 30th October 2023 – FMBcapital Holdings Plc (FMBCH), the holding company for First Capital Bank operations (in combination, “the Group”), on Monday held an investor roundtable following the announcement of a strong set of results for the first 6 months of 2023.

The results as at the end of June 2023 followed an already impressive full-year performance in 2022 which yielded a pro fit after tax of US$ 61.2 million, showcasing significant growth in financial performance. The Group reported a half-year profit after tax of US$ 42 million, which is up by 67% from the same period last year (2022 interim profit after tax: US$ 25 million).

Speaking at the roundtable, the Group Chief Executive Officer of FMBCH, Mr. Jaco Viljoen said: “It is important to meet with our shareholders to discuss the business environment, our growth amidst challenging macro-economic conditions and the Group’s strategic plans. We also wish to share our continued commitment to service excellence. This is supported by strategic investments into our people, as well as into technology, which have been integral to our growth so far.”

MG. Viljoen added that the Group will continue to pursue its strategic priorities by driving long-term, sustainable performance and growth. These priorities include deepening First Capital’s brand equity with existing and new customers, increasing the active customer base, and developing our people. He closed by saying: “We believe that, if we take care of our first principles, the business growth will organically follow; at the FMBCH Group, belief comes first.

Mrs. Mythri Sambasivan-George, the FMBCH Group Chief Finance Officer, reflected on challenging macro-economic conditions in each of the Group’s five operating markets. Despite these challenges, she said, the Group’s total operating income had grown by 26% period on period to US$ 121 million.

She added, “FMBCH remains well-governed and intent on maintaining a healthy financial position that enables long-term, sustainable performance and growth; we anticipate steady progress in the future, albeit subject to economic challenges, and possible non-recurrence of significant profit drivers in 1H2023.”

Whilst sharing the performance of the Group, Mrs. Sambasivan-George highlighted that each country operation has performed positively during the first half of 2023, growing the client base by over 30,000 to 585,9 66 customers.

In terms of profitability, Botswana contributed USS 7.65 million (1H2022: US$ 6.53 m), Malawi and Mozambique almost doubled their respective outturns at US$ 16.33 million (1H2022: US$ 8.71 m) and US$ 8.93 million (1H2022: US$ 3.78m) respectively, while Zambia achieved US$ 4.5 million (1H2022 US$ 5m) and Zimbabwe more than trebled its performance to US$ 6.8 million (1 H2022: US$ 1.25m).

She concluded by indicating that the interim dividend will be paid on or about 15 November 2023 to shareholders whose names will appear on the Register of Members at close of business on 10 November 2023. The Board’s intent is to maintain a regular dividend policy subject to the Group’s growth aspirations.

FMBcapital Holdings Plc, also referred to as First Capital Bank Group, is a financial services holding company based in Mauritius. It operates commercial banks in the Southern African countries of Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe, which trade as First Capital Bank.