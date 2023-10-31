AG Thabo says MDF will not release documents as demanded by Chilima lawyers, argues documents contain information bordering on national security

SKC:

The office of the Attorney General(AG) has today submitted before Justice Redson Kapindu that the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) will not release documents as demanded by lawyers for Vice President Saulos Chilima arguing that the documents contain information bordering on national security.

The court met in camera for almost three hours where both parties submitted their oral arguments. AG Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda was also in attendance.

Speaking to journalists outside the court, one of the defence lawyers Bright Theu indicated that MDF are insisting that sharing the documents would put national security in jeopardy.

Theu however refused to disclose details of the arguments the defence team advanced saying doing so would be preemptive of the discussion which was in camera.

Meanwhile the court has reserved it’s ruling on the matter and has also directed both parties to file written submissions by Friday this week.

Nation Online also sought comments from deputy director of civil ligation from AG chambers Neverson Chisiza.