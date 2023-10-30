South Korea Prime Minister jets in Malawi

By Kumbukani Kondowe

Lilongwe, October 30: Prime Minister of South Korea, Dr. Han Duck-soo landed in the country this morning to, among other things, discuss bilateral relationship between the government of Malawi and South Korea.

The Prime Minister, who is undertaking a one-day working visit to Malawi, arrived through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.

He was welcomed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo, Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale, Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Colleen Zamba among other government officials.

Duck-soo is expected to pay a courtesy call on President Dr Lazarus Chakwera during which the two leaders will hold bilateral discussions on various areas of cooperation to strengthen the relations between these two countries.

The visit, which is Duck-soo’s first to Malawi, is part of his tour to some African countries including Cameroon and Togo.

In 2008, the government of Malawi and South Korea signed a memorandum of understanding which was designed to enhance the relationship between the two countries through enhanced security cooperation.

Diplomatic relations between the government of Malawi and Republic of South Korea were established in 1965.