DUST TO DUST: Mapulanga walks last mile

The body of the late Evaristo Mapulanga who was a retired police officer has been laid to rest at his home village Kalemelera in the area of Senior Chief Chulu in Kasungu.

Mapulanga became famous in the 1980s for his tough stance against criminals in Limbe, Blantyre City.

He was a feared police officer because he took criminals head-on. He was also known for his neatness.

He never tolerated shabby dressing associated with pickpockets and criminals in town.

Mapulanga joined the Malawi Police Service in 1957 and served for 38 years. He was born on 1 November 1939 and died on Friday 27 October 2023. He has left behind a wife and 11 children.