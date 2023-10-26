I’m now a born again Christian- Joe Gwaladi

Controversial musician Joe Gwaladi has announced that he has given his life to Jesus Christ.

Gwaladi, who was arrested earlier this week after assaulting his wife, made the confession from Phalombe Police Station cells.

“I’m now a born again Christian….from today I will be doing gospel music only and call me Joe Gwaladi watsopano,” said Gwaladi in a viral video clip

In a related development, the Phalombe Magistrate Court has set Monday October 30 for further hearing a case in which musician Gwaladi Joe is answering of grievous harm.

Earlier today, Gwaladi pleaded not guilty the charge leveled against him which compelled state prosecutor Dingiswayo Mbepula to tell the bench that he has three witness to testify against the suspect who is said to have assaulted his wife.

Joe Gwaladi hails from Namuthu village in the area of Traditional Authority, Kaledzera in Phalombe district.