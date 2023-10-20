spot_img
University of Malawi expels five for cheating

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The College that God loves Most, the University of Malawi (Unima), has expelled five students in connection to cheating during examinations. 

This is according to a notice of expulsion making rounds on social media platforms such as whatsapp and facebook.

The notice, which Malawi Voice has seen, has been signed by the university’s registrar, Towera Mwathunga,

The five are James Nyirongo, Mphatso Gande, Ned Chabwera, Blessings Sikelo, and Wanangwa Mkandawire.

UNIMA is a public university established in 1965 and until 4 May 2021, when the university underwent a delinking, was composed of four constituent colleges located in Zomba, Blantyre, and Lilongwe.

